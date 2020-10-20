Tracking Tuesday night’s rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another gloomy and cooler than normal day is in the books across the state.

Tuesday night:

Another front will move into the state, bringing scattered showers and isolated storm chances after sunset. Rain chances will continue through the overnight hours.

We will have a warmer night ahead with lows only dipping into the mid 50s with low 50s to the north. Temperatures will slowly increase a little bit before they briefly drop to our lows shortly before sunrise.

Wednesday:

A few showers look to linger into your Wednesday morning commute, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out after the lunch hour.

We will warm up a bit by Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out in the mid upper 60s. Locations to the far north will only rise into the upper 50s with some areas far south hitting the 70s.

Thursday:

A fantastic warm Fall day will be the story for our Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

Have the umbrella handy as daily rain chances will be in place through the weekend and into next week. Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon ahead of a front that will bring in much cooler air for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures look to remain below normal through midweek next week.