INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The first half of the week features showers and storms, while the second half will be dry with extreme heat.

Tuesday Night:Remnants from Barry are reaching Indiana, which means there is a potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. These storms could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds. There is a marginal threat for severe weather tonight. Damaging winds, and a brief spin up of a tornado can't be ruled out, but should be the exception and not the rule. Temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 70s.