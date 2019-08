INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - An isolated storm is possible Tuesday morning with most spots staying dry. It'll be a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Highs Tuesday will soar to the upper 80s to near 90, once again with oppressive humidity through the afternoon. We could see a few scattered storms through the later part of the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. For now, we have a slight risk in Indianapolis while outlying areas have a marginal risk. Storms will move out Tuesday night with lows in the lower 70s and partly cloudy sky.