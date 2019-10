INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Rain, wind and cold temperatures for Halloween.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, chilly with scattered showers.

LOW: 43

TOMORROW: Cloudy, windy, scattered showers changing to a few flurries late in the day.

HIGH: 46 early in the day falling into the lower 40s by the afternoon

SUNSET: 6:46 p.m.

SUNRISE: 8:12 a.m.