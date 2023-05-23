Warm and quiet pattern continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to run nearly 10° above average through Wednesday.

Tuesday:

We remain under the influence of high pressure, meaning clear skies, quiet conditions, and very warm temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows hover around 70°.

Wednesday:

Should be the warmest day of the week, with sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 80s.

A cold front with very limited moisture will slide into the state Wednesday night. A sprinkle or two may be possible, but most area will be quiet.

Thursday:

Much cooler temperatures with a northerly wind will settle in. Expect some a chilly morning with lows in the 40s. Highs only hit around 70°.

8 day forecast:

We’ll slowly warm back up, but several morning leading into the holiday weekend will certainly be on the crisp side. We’re still looking dry for the busy holiday weekend for now. Still some hints of some isolated rain chances – especially Sunday and Monday, but worst case scenario is spotty afternoon showers during that time. Still leaning toward a dry forecast for the weekend, but the limited rain chances are this far out are at least worth noting and watching as we get closer.