Warm and sunny weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with lots of sunshine! Highs will boost to the lower 70s with a glorious blue sky! Tonight Friday night football looks coll and dry with lows in the upper 40s.

This weekend will be beyond fantastic with highs Saturday in the lower 70s with possibly record breaking warmth Sunday! Highs Sunday will top out in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine! Highs still in the mid 70s Monday with sunshine and a few clouds.

Changes arrive Tuesday with a cold front. That will cool us down to seasonal temperatures and bring storms. Tuesday showers and storms spread in the temperatures in the lower 70s. The later half of the week highs will cool to the 50s with partly cloudy skies.