Warm and unsettled week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to Monday morning with a few light showers around with temperatures in the lower 70s. Shower chances should diminish this afternoon with a spotty shower possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s. Monday night showers and storms are possible with lows in the upper 60s .

Tuesday scattered storms will continue for most of the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk of severe storms through the afternoon and evening. Unsettled through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with more scattered storm chances.

Thursday showers and storms will become a bit more spotty with highs in the upper 80s. Dry for Friday with highs breaking to the lower 90s. Hot and humid weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s with a partly sunny sky. Next Monday showers and storms return with highs in the upper 80s.