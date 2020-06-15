Warmup ahead for final week of spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana kicked off the new workweek with a warm and nice Monday with low humidity and breezy winds.

Monday night:

We will have mostly clear skies with cool and calm conditions. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday:

The gradual warming trend will continue Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday:

Another warm late-spring day is in store with above-normal temperatures. We will feel more uncomfortable as well with the humidity levels rising a little bit. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

Expect a very warm and humid end to the workweek as Thursday and Friday with high temperatures near 90. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Saturday, and storm chances look to continue going into the new workweek. The start to summer will be hot with highs possibly in the low 90s.