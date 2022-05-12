Weather

Warmer but less humid

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We should have loads of sunshine today with highs warming to the mid 80s with lower humidity. Tonight lows will stay comfortable with everyone in the lower 60s. Warm and sunny conditions continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s Friday.

This weekend we welcome in our next chance of showers and storms. Should be scattered in nature Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Less coverage of showers come Sunday with isolated shower chances. Highs will also slowly cool to the upper 70s.

Near seasonal to start the work week next week with highs in the mid 70s through mid week with loads of sunshine! Should warm a bit by the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s Thursday with shower chances returning.