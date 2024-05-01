Warming continues, rain chances return late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures could approach records on Thursday.

This morning:

We are comfortably mild here to start things off this morning. A weak boundary moving through Illinois is sparking some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those may hold together for the early morning hours, providing a brief shower chance for the northern half of the state.

Wednesday:

High pressure is in control for the most part, which will keep us relatively quiet across much of the state. We have partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and highs into the low 80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Quiet weather is expected with mostly clear skies tonight; overnight, Lowe’s will fall to the upper 50s to around 60°.

Thursday:

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, possibly approaching daily record high temperatures that are into the upper 80s for early May. A spotty thunderstorm or two could be possible as we roll through the afternoon, but it should be dry. That rain will slide in late Thursday night ahead of our next system.

Friday:

A cold front marching through will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms for late Thursday night into early Friday morning. It does appear that we should start to dry out as we get later into the day on Friday.

This weekend:

For the most part, the weekend looks to be dry. I can’t rule out a few isolated showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but I do think there will be a lot of dry time. Temperatures will remain very warm, with highs around 80 on Saturday and highs in the mid-70s on Sunday.

8 day forecast:

The beginning of next week looks to be quite active, with several rain and storm opportunities for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs should hold around 80° for the first half of the new work week.