Warming up for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmest temperatures of December arrive just in time for Christmas.



Monday night: Skies will become partly cloudy this evening. If you’re headed to see the Pacers at Bankers Life tonight don’t forget your coat.

Areas off fog will develop overnight. We’re not as cold overnight with low temperatures in the upper 20s.



Tuesday: Prepare for areas of patchy fog early Tuesday morning. Enjoy another fantastic December day as temperatures warm to the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.



Christmas day: The warming trend continues on Christmas day, Indy will likely see the warmest Christmas day in over 37 years. It will be partly sunny and dry Christmas day, expect afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.



8 Day forecast: Prepare for increasing clouds and temperatures Thursday. We’re mostly cloudy and comfortable Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s. It will be slightly cooler with several chances for rain as we end the workweek. Expect a wet weekend with on and off showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average and mild through the weekend.