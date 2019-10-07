Warming up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fall trend of chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue this week.



Monday night: Another clear and cool night is expected. Temperatures will fall from the 60s this evening, down into the 40s overnight.



Tuesday: Enjoy a terrific Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Comfortable weather is expected during the afternoon hours Tuesday as temperatures hold steady in the low 70s.





Wednesday: The best weather day of the week as temperatures warm slightly. Mostly sunny, dry and calm Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

8 Day forecast: The gradual warming trend continues into the weekend. Clouds and temperatures will increase throughout the day on Thursday. isolated showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon. Storms will move out Saturday morning, much cooler air will settle in Saturday afternoon.