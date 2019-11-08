Warming up this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re warming up just in time for the weekend.



Friday night: Prepare for another very cold night for Friday night football as temperatures fall to the 20s. It will feel like the upper teens tonight when we factor in the wind.



Saturday: Enjoy partly sunny skies, dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon. Expect below normal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s.



Sunday: The gradual warming trend continues as temperatures warm to the low 50s. Sunday will be the best weather day of the week. Clouds will increase Sunday morning expect mostly cloudy skies by afternoon.

8 Day forecast: A cold front will slide across the state Sunday night bringing a light rain/snow mix. We’ll transition to snow overnight as temperatures fall to the 30s. Prepare for a rain/snow mix on and off throughout the day on Monday. Snow showers will continue Monday evening, minor accumulation is expected.