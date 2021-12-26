Weather Blog

Above-normal temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to stay above normal for the next few days.

TODAY: We may see a little patchy fog early this morning across parts of the state. Look for some sunshine early in the day before more clouds move back into Indiana ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be light and highs climb close to 50.

TONIGHT: We’ll see lots of clouds overnight with showers developing late this evening. Temperatures drop into the middle 40s before rising again after midnight.

MONDAY: Showers are possible for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures soar into the 60s for the afternoon. It’s going to be mild and breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. Showers come to an end around midday and it stays mostly cloudy.

TUESDAY: Another round of rain is possible on Tuesday. It may be heavy at times. Temperatures climb close to 50 in central Indiana but some snow is possible with colder temperatures in northern Indiana.

8DAY FORECAST: We dry out in the middle and end of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures approach 50 on Wednesday but fall back into the 40s for the end of the week and next weekend. We’re keeping an eye on a system that could produce some rain or snow around the area Sunday.