Active Thursday, then cold air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another dry day with lots of sunshine, we are tracking our next chance for rain with the potential for mixed precipitation to get involved as well.

Wednesday night: Skies will build up a bit overnight, becoming mostly cloudy by the overnight hours. We will have a slightly warmer night with lows falling into the mid 20s.

Thursday: Be sure to have the rain gear ready for your Thursday as rain showers will begin to push in early Thursday afternoon. There is the chance for some mixed precipitation mainly north of interstate 70.

By Thursday night, more mixed precipitation along with some snow may work into the forecast picture.

A slightly warmer day will be on tap overall with highs topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will become breezy throughout the day.

Friday: We could see light snow showers early Friday morning before we dry out and become partly cloudy. Highs will be much cooler as we look to only rise into the upper 20s to low 30s.

8 Day Forecast: Snow chances look to quickly return for Saturday afternoon and night. We will then turn towards an arctic blast that will grip much of the state through much of next week. Wind chill values will likely be below zero at times. More snow chances are possible for next Monday and Tuesday.