Additional storms ahead Thursday, temps turn below normal by this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although not everyone received rain and storms in the state today, all of us felt the wind whip around out there with gusts over 40 MPH at times. We will have another front to track Thursday which will lead way to colder air going into this weekend.

Wednesday night: We’re expecting a dry night with clearing skies and decreasing winds. This will cause low temperatures to fall down into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: A mostly sunny start to Thursday will play out for us. Then, cloud cover will gradually increase through the afternoon hours.

We will watch for a line of showers and storms ahead of a stronger cold front to move into the state as we head towards Thursday evening and night.

This cluster of activity in the aforementioned timeframe will be monitored for the potential of severe weather. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) that now extends up to part of the I-74 corridor. Meanwhile, there is now an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) in far southwestern Indiana for tomorrow evening and night.

Main hazards will be damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Highs look to soar into the upper 70s before the storms arrive.

Friday: A few showers may hang around before daybreak, but dry air will take over for the remainder of the day ultimately. Thursday’s front will also cause a wind shift and colder air to occur. Breezy northerly winds will hamper temperatures a bit with highs set to only make it into the low 60s. Skies will turn partly cloudy on Friday as well.

8-Day Forecast: The cooldown will persist into this weekend with highs expected to not get out of the mid to upper 50s. Breezy winds will also linger through Saturday before they die down on Sunday. Temperatures look to quickly get back into the 60s Monday. Renewed rain chances will arrive going into Tuesday next week.