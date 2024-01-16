Another bitter blast with more snow arriving late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –We’re going to see another cold day today with more snow arriving Thursday and Friday mornings. Temperatures warm up slightly Wednesday and Thursday before another bitter blast of air moves into the state.

TODAY: We had some slick spots this morning with some very light snowfall accumulation. The other weather story is the bitter blast of cold air. Temperatures dropped close to zero this morning. Wind chill values are well below zero with Wind Chill Advisory in place until noon. Much of the day wind chills will likely be below zero. We will see some sunshine today but it really won’t warm us up. Highs today will climb into the upper single digits and lower teens. Winds may gust around 20 miles per hour this afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the IU and Purdue basketball game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington bundle up. Temperatures will be into the single digits with mostly clear skies. Overnight temperatures fall into the single digits.

TOMORROW: The bitter blast continues Wednesday. Another Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect for sub zero wind chills early Wednesday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with highs in the middle 20s which is still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. It’s going to be breezy with winds near 10 to 20 miles per hour.

THURSDAY: Light snow is possible early Thursday morning. Could be some slick spots with some accumulating snow for your Thursday morning commute. Highs stay into the middle and upper 20s.

ANOTHER BITTER BLAST

Cold air sticks around for Friday and Saturday. This bitter blast won’t be as long as the one we are seeing right now. Friday morning may also bring a chance of snow for the morning commute again.

WARM UP

We finally begin to see temperatures get closer to normal and even above normal early next week. Highs may climb into the 40s on Tuesday.