Another dry day before rain arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a mild and quiet evening around central Indiana Friday night.

Friday Night:

There may be a few spots that see an isolated shower pop up, but most areas will stay dry Friday night. We’ll see a few clouds for kickoff for the Zone football games and temperatures will fall into the middle 60s.

Saturday:

Summer-like weather will stick around for the weekend. It’s going to be dry with partly cloudy conditions during much of the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 80s with muggy air sticking around.

Sunday:

The first part of Sunday will be dry. A cold front will move into the area later in the day bringing clouds and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has part of the state under a marginal risk since some of the storms may be on the strong side.

If you’re heading downtown to see the Colts home opener it looks like it will be dry around kickoff but showers will develop by the end of the game.

Sunday Night/Monday Morning:

The best chance of seeing decent rains will be late Sunday night and into the first part of Monday. Some areas may pick up a quarter to as much as an inch of rain.

8-day Forecast:

After the cold front moves through late Sunday night, less humid and cooler air will arrive. Highs will stay in the 70s for the first part of the work week. This is right around normal for this time of year. The work week will start off dry with more chances for rain by the end of the week.