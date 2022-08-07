Weather Blog

Another hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs once again will climb into the lower 90s but feels like temperatures soar close to 100. Shower chances are possible for the next few days. Relief from the high heat and humidity is on the way.

TODAY: There’s a slight chance some spots may start off with some patchy fog again this morning. Otherwise skies become partly cloudy today. It’s going to be incredibly hot with highs in the lower 90s. High humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s to 100. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few early evening showers or storms may stick around the area. It’s going to be mild and muggy once again with lows only falling into the low and middle 70s.

MONDAY: High humidity sticks around for Monday. We’ll see a better chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Skies become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures climb into the 90s.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves across the area bringing us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will also drop temperatures and the humidity.

8DAY FORECAST: We finally get a break from the high heat and humidity. Temperatures drop in the low to middle 80s. Humidity values fall and it feels much more comfortable across the state. It stays dry with partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.