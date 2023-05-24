Beautiful conditions for the remainder of the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After going through another warm day, we’ll welcome a dry cold front that will give us fantastic weather going into race weekend.

Wednesday night: Temperatures are set to quickly fall as a front travels southward tonight. We’ll eventually find ourselves in the upper 40s to low 50s by sunrise Thursday. Skies will remain mostly clear, and winds will become breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

Thursday: We’ll begin our Thursday with jacket weather before we ride into a gorgeous afternoon. It will be a tad breezy, but abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s/low 70s will make way for it being pleasant.

Friday: Amazing weather continues into the end of the workweek with lots of bright skies and breezy winds. It will be a comfortable day as a whole for those who plan to attend Carb Day activities. Highs look to warm into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will continue to gradually warm throughout race weekend. Highs are set to get back into the 80s on race day Sunday. We’re still watching an upper low to our southeast that will at least increase cloud cover to an extent potentially. Rain chances on Sunday overall are extremely low, and if anything were to pop-up, it would be very isolated showers at most. The next big story in the forecast will be building warm air starting Memorial Day and carrying through the end of May on Wednesday. We could even get close to 90 by then too.