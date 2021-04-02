Weather Blog

Beautiful weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended the workweek with a much better weather day across the state with calm winds and bright skies. We will continue our warming trend going into the weekend.

Friday night: A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 AM EDT to 9 AM EDT Saturday morning for the southern third of Indiana.

Before we continue our warmup, we must get through one more cold night. Have the winter coat handy if you are heading out for any plans tonight. Skies will remain mainly clear as we bottom out in upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: You will want to keep ahold of some warm layers if you’re heading out the door Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, we will be able to ditch those warm layers as much warmer temperatures will swing in. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s.

Easter Sunday: If you have any outdoor plans for Easter Sunday, this is the perfect day for those plans. Enjoy a terrific afternoon with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

8 Day Forecast: The warming trend will continue through the first half of the new workweek next week. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day of the year before rain chances return. Showers are likely Wednesday morning with rain chances continuing through the remainder of next week. A slow cooldown will also occur after next Tuesday.