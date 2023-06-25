Below-average temperatures Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active Sunday evening, the severe weather threat has ended for central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Storms end, less humid. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Scattered showers mainly in the afternoon and north of I-70. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain chance. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warm temperatures build Thursday into the weekend. Most days in the mid to upper 80s. There will be another chance of rain Thursday and Friday.