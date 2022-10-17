Weather Blog

Blustery conditions through Tuesday; warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold and windy air made way for an uncomfortable start to our week. We look to bring in the coldest night of the season with the potential for several areas to see their first snowflakes of the season.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 10 PM EDT tonight to 10 AM EDT Tuesday morning. Additional freeze warnings will likely be needed for Tuesday night.

Monday night: If you are heading out tonight, have the winter coat as it will be a bit brisk. A scattered rain and snow mix looks to swing down into portions of central Indiana. Any accumulation that occurs will be mainly north of Indy with up to a dusting at most on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Lows tonight are set to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Tuesday: Prepare for another round of fairly cold and windy weather for your Tuesday. This time around, precipitation will stay in mainly northeastern Indiana.

Highs are going struggle to get into the mid to upper 40s. Gusty winds of up to 25-30 MPH will also stay in place statewide.

Wednesday: After back-to-back cold days, a transition point will enter the forecast as slightly warmer air begins to come back to us. Sunshine and a slight wind shift out of the west will help temperatures get into the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues as we eventually work our way towards a fantastic weekend. Highs will eventually get back into the 70s this Saturday.