Clouds return with scattered showers Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–It will stay quiet and dry through the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy. Temperatures begin to slowly fall into the lower 40s this evening. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. It stays dry.

MONDAY: We may see a little sunshine to start the day off Monday. Clouds quickly increase throughout much of the afternoon. There’s a slight chance we may see a few scattered showers pop up in the afternoon. Mainly after lunch time. Highs climb into the upper 40s close to 50 which is right around normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Lows fall close to 40.

TUESDAY: It will stay dry for the day Tuesday however skies continue to be overcast through the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle and even upper 50s in the southern part of the state.

WEDNESDAY: A round of rain moves though the state on Wednesday evening. Highs during the day Wednesday climb into the middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Spring officially begins late Thursday night and it’s going to feel like it. Temperatures climb into the 60s for both Thursday and Friday. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on both days. Temperatures tumble the following weekend. Highs stay in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.