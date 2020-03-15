Weather Blog

Clouds return with scattered showers Monday

Sunday evening forecast

by: Tara Hastings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–It will stay quiet and dry through the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy. Temperatures begin to slowly fall into the lower 40s this evening. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. It stays dry.

MONDAY: We may see a little sunshine to start the day off Monday. Clouds quickly increase throughout much of the afternoon. There’s a slight chance we may see a few scattered showers pop up in the afternoon. Mainly after lunch time. Highs climb into the upper 40s close to 50 which is right around normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Lows fall close to 40.

TUESDAY: It will stay dry for the day Tuesday however skies continue to be overcast through the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle and even upper 50s in the southern part of the state.

WEDNESDAY: A round of rain moves though the state on Wednesday evening. Highs during the day Wednesday climb into the middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Spring officially begins late Thursday night and it’s going to feel like it. Temperatures climb into the 60s for both Thursday and Friday. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on both days. Temperatures tumble the following weekend. Highs stay in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.

CDC recommends no gatherings over 50 people for next 8 weeks

by: Staff Reports /

(WISH/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of more than 50 people across the country for the next eight weeks.

The recommendation comes as officials across the country curtailed elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with governors closing restaurants, bars, and schools and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants in Ohio closed as of 9 p.m. Sunday to stem the coronavirus outbreak. DeWine said concerns from around the state about crowded bars, especially in light of the upcoming St. Patrick’s holiday, prompted the action.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

Pritzker said he had tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, and not congregate in crowds. He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.

Full statement from the CDC:

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businessesThis recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.

