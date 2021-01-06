Cloudy and quiet Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some peeks of sunshine worked their way into central Indiana on Wednesday as temperatures were slightly warmer than Tuesday.

Wednesday night: Skies will once again become overcast with winds staying light. Lows will dip into the upper 20s.

Thursday: Winds will slightly pick up going into Thursday afternoon as cloudy skies stick around. Highs will once again top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Some peeks of sun look to return to end the workweek on a more chilly note. Highs will only rise into the low to mid 30s.

8 Day Forecast: A calm and seasonable weekend will be the story for us as temperatures hover around the mid 30s. We will eventually work in slightly warmer temperatures back into the forecast by midweek next week.