Cloudy but mild Thursday, warmer this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of clouds today as a warm front has lifted across the state overnight. Mild Thursday with much warmer temperatures heading this way making for a mild weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting out this morning about 10 degrees warmer than what we were yesterday morning. We have lots of clouds across the entire state and today we will see more clouds than sun through much of the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover we will still see temperatures climbing well above normal. Highs soar into the lower 50s. Normal high for this time of the year is 39. Dry today with rain chances ramping up this mild weekend.

TONIGHT: We stay cloudy overnight with temperatures only falling into the upper 30s. It stays dry overnight.

FRIDAY: A few very light showers may be scattered early on Friday morning. The best chance of rain arrives later in the day into the evening hours. Lots of clouds on Friday with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

If you are traveling this weekend there will not be any major weather worries. Only thing we have to deal with are the mild temperatures and rain showers. Rain is likely late Friday and early Saturday morning. The rain tapers off Saturday morning but look for lots of clouds on Saturday with highs climbing into the lower 50s.

Christmas Eve stays cloudy with a few pockets of drizzle and light showers. Sunday looks to be the warmest of the mild holiday weekend. They climb into the upper 50s closing in on 60.

Christmas Day looks to be mild and soggy. Showers will be possible during the day. Highs climb into the middle 50s. Completely different story from last year when we had highs in the teens and snow on the ground.

8DAY FORECAST

Showers stick around for Tuesday with more rain on Wednesday. Temperatures finally drop back into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.