Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– After a noisy night with showers and thunderstorms, more showers are possible Monday. No strong to severe storms are expected but it stays cloudy and cooler.

MONDAY: We’re in store for a dreary day today as an area of low-pressure move across Indiana today. It’s going to stay cloudy with very little sunshine. Scattered showers will be possible on and off during the day. It doesn’t look like we will see any severe storms this afternoon, however it will be muggy. Humidity values stay high but temperatures remain cooler than normal. Highs stay in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to clear later this evening and humidity levels drop too. It will be comfortable with lows falling into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks great with lots of sunshine. If you have any plans outdoors Tuesday will be a great day to be outside. High pressure keeps us high and dry for Tuesday with little wind and low humidity. Highs climb into the lower 80s which is a few degrees below normal.

WEDNESDAY: We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast for Wednesday. We’ll watch an area of low pressure moving across the state. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the state under a marginal risk storms may reach severe criteria. The southwestern part of the state is under a slight risk. Be sure to stay weather aware by downloading the StormTrack 8 weather app.

8DAY FORECAST: A few showers are possible early Thursday. Temperatures stay in the lower 80s. We dry out Friday with temperatures climbing back to normal in the middle 80s. The weekend looks to be spilt once again. A few showers or storms are possible on Saturday but dry on Sunday. Highs will be a few degrees below normal in the lower 80s.