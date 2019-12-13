Cloudy weekend with snow late Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy with a few spotty showers tonight.

TONIGHT: The clouds stick around the area tonight. We may see a few spotty showers especially south of Indianapolis this evening. Winds will be light and variable with temperatures falling around freezing.

SATURDAY: Look for overcast conditions through much of Saturday. There’s a chance for a few sprinkles or a light flurry early in the day. Temperatures stay around normal for this time of year in the upper 30s close to 40.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy once again Saturday night but this time colder air moves into the area. Lows fall into the low and middle 20s for much of the state.

SUNDAY: After the chilly start temperatures won’t rebound very much during the afternoon. Highs top out around freezing on Sunday. Skies stay mostly cloudy during the day. Much of the day will be dry but late Sunday – after 6pm snow begins to develop.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll see a good chance for snow to develop and begin to accumulate late Sunday night. Give yourself extra time on Monday morning.

MONDAY: Snow will continue for the first part of the day. Warmer air begins to move into the southern part of the state changing some of the snow into a wintry mix and even rain at times. The exact path of the storm is still a little uncertain at this time. But it looks like areas around central Indiana may pick up a few inches of snow.

8DAY FORECAST: The rain and snow come to an end on Tuesday. We’ll see colder air move into the area during the middle part of the work week. Even though it will be sunny highs will stay in the 20s on Wednesday. Quiet weather through the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s.