Weather Blog

Cold for the weekend, warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a damp and breezy end to the week as temperatures made a quick return to the 40s. This mild air will quickly disappear once again as arctic air is set to move into the state for the weekend. Then, a nice warming trend will follow.

Friday night: Activity will continue to dwindle going into our Friday night with only isolated to scattered showers possible. We can’t rule out some flurries in mainly the northern half of the state. Due to much colder air scooting in tonight, a few icy spots may form on the roads.

Prepare for a fairly cold night with lows dropping into the mid teens to low 20s.

Saturday: A few flurries will remain possible during the first half of Saturday. Have the heavy winter coat on hand as it will be anywhere from 15 to 25 degrees colder for our high temperatures compared to Friday.

Sunday: The very cold air sticks around through our Sunday. Isolated snow shower chances will also linger around during the day. Highs will once again top out in the low to upper 20s.

8-Day Forecast: Warmer air is set to begin entering the state as we start the new workweek next week. Temperatures look to make a run towards the mid 50s by Wednesday. This warmup will lead way for returning rain chances for the second half of the week. Cooler air looks to then enter back into the forecast by next Friday with a chance for a wintry mix.