Cold Sunday morning, snow arriving late Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cold tonight with dangerous wind chills. Snow arrives late Sunday night.

TONIGHT: A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect later tonight through Sunday afternoon.

Wind chills may fall as low as 20 below in western and northern Indiana. Actual air temperatures fall into the single digits in Indianapolis but below zero readings are possible west of the city. Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be cloudy and cold throughout much of Sunday. Highs stay in the teens for much of the afternoon. It will be a touch breezy at times with wind chills staying in the single digits.

SUNDAY NIGHT: All eyes turn to a winter storm heading our way. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday night and continues through Monday morning. Snow develops Sunday night and will continue throughout the Monday morning commute. Lows fall close to 10.

MONDAY: Snow will arrive in two waves. The first one late Sunday night and early Monday morning. This will impact the morning commute. 1-2″ will be possible with this wave. Look for slick spots on the road ways.

We’ll see a break by late morning into the lunch hour. A second round of snow develops later in the afternoon and impacts the evening commute. This one will produce a bulk of the accumulating snow. Look for moderate to heavy snow. Winds pick up and since the snow will be light and fluffy we could see some blowing and drifting which may reduce visibility at times.

The heaviest snowfall will be in the southern part of the state. Here areas may see 6 inches or more. Confidence is pretty high that Indianapolis may see 4″ or more of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of northern Indiana from early Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Highs climb into the upper teens.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow continues throughout the overnight hours and slowly begins to taper off by early Tuesday morning. It will be cold Monday night with lows falling into the single digits.

TUESDAY: Snow begins to come to an end early Tuesday morning. It will stay cloudy and cold with highs in the upper teens.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb a little for the middle of the work week with highs in the 20s Wednesday through Friday. Another winter storm may impact parts of the state Thursday into Friday but the exact track is still uncertain at this time. We may see some more snow or a snow/wintry mix. It looks like temperatures climb back into the 30s next weekend.