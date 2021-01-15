Colder with more snow chances for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Widely scattered snow showers with quick snow bursts moved in during the afternoon hours after another above average day. Snow showers will continue for areas across central Indiana tonight.

Friday night: Scattered snow showers will continue through tonight with areas of patchy fog possible. Any untreated roads will be slick.

Lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: As the system continues to move through our area, more snow showers will be possible throughout our Saturday.

Highs will be slightly cooler as we top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: We will continue snow chances through our Sunday as there could be some light snow flurries across the state.

Highs will return to below average numbers as we will only rise into the low 30s.

8 Day Forecast: The new workweek will open up on a dry note before more snow chances return for Tuesday. Highs look to eventually get back into the 40s by next Thursday before a sharp cooldown moves in.