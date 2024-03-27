Cool day and frosty start early Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy and cool Wednesday is on tap. Just one cool day before temperatures begin to warm back up. It will be a frosty start Thursday morning as temperatures fall close to freezing or below across much of the state.

TODAY: Cloudy and much cooler compared to the last few days. Lots of clouds to start off the day with more sunshine popping out later this afternoon. Winds ease during the afternoon after winds gusting near 50 miles per hour in some spots yesterday.

Highs today climb into the middle and upper 40s. Today will be running almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Clouds clear later today with high pressure moving into the state.

TONIGHT: Skies clear with high pressure overhead and with light winds temperatures take a tumble. Frosty start early Thursday morning. Lows fall around the freezing mark in Indianapolis but into the 20s and lower 30s across much of the state.

FROSTY START

THURSDAY: A frost start with temperatures outside of the city falling below freezing. If you have had some plants pop due to the warmer temperatures be sure to cover them to prevent damage. We will see lots of sunshine to start off your Thursday. Look for sunshine and slightly breezy conditions. Winds pick up out of the west at 5 to 15 mph with winds gusting near 20.

Highs on Thursday return back to normal for this time of the year. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.

FRIDAY: It looks dry on Friday with highs climbing into the middle 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND

No frosty starts expected this weekend. Temperatures stay above normal for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s A few showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible on Saturday. Highs climb to 68. It looks like right now it may be dry for early church services on Sunday morning. A few showers are possible later in the afternoon on Sunday.

8DAY FORECAST: More rain chances are possible early next week. Highs stay into the upper 60s on Monday.