Weather Blog

Cool Easter weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another mostly sunny and windy day across our area. This time around, however, temperatures were able to push into the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances are set to slide in tonight before we cool things down for the holiday weekend.

Friday night: Scattered showers are possible beginning closer to sunset. Shower chances stay with us throughout the nighttime hours.

Winds are expected to die down a bit with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Isolated showers may linger around early Saturday morning before activity moves out of the state. Clouds will also decrease and give way to another bright afternoon.

Highs are set to be a bit cooler with numbers only rising into the mid 50s.

Easter Sunday: We will wake up to a cold start to our Easter with temperatures in the low 30s. Areas of frost will also be around to start the day as well. Although it will be mostly sunny, you will want to have the jacket on hand as highs will only reach the low 50s. The good news is that much of the day will be dry. Shower chances are expected to return, however, by the nighttime hours.

8-Day Forecast: Showers look to be ongoing into Monday morning to open up the workweek. A gradual warming trend will then swing into the forecast. Highs look to get back into the 60s by next Wednesday, but this will bring more rain chances to our area.