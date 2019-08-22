Cooler and less humid air on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A few showers are possible this evening. Temperatures stay into the 70s with much less humid air moving into the area.

TONIGHT: You may run into a few scattered showers across parts of central Indiana this evening. Temperatures fall into the lower 70s. The rain ends late tonight. Overnight lows fall into the lower 60s with some areas north of the city falling into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: We’re in store for a fantastic Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, highs in the middle to upper 70s and low humidity.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Many high schools will be hosting their first football games of the season. It looks like great football weather. Clear skies, comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Lows early Saturday morning fall into the 50s for much of central Indiana.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The weekend looks great. It’s going to be nice, dry and highs stay in the 70s. Look for lots of sunshine Saturday. Quiet weather continues on Sunday with some sunshine highs near 80 and low humidity.

8DAY FORECAST: The weekend looks great but rain returns on Monday. We’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures drop back into the 70s for the end of the work week.