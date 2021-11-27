Weather Blog

David’s Chilly Weekend Wrap Up

A weak weather system is passing through Indiana Saturday. Some scattered light rain showers have been moving through north and central Indiana. Following this weather system, temperatures will stay chilly, but it will be dry the rest of the holiday weekend.

Saturday night – Clearing, dry and chilly. Low 30

Sunday – Mostly sunny but still cold. High 41

Monday – Mostly sunny. Still cold in the morning in the mid 20s. Warming up to the low 40s Monday afternoon.

By 6:30 PM, the Light rain showers that were moving through central and northern Indiana this afternoon were headed onto Ohio.

With clearing skies Saturday night, we are in for another chilly night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

We will see some sunshine Sunday, but the northwest winds behind the cold front will keep our weather chilly.

Highs around 40 Sunday afternoon are 6 or 7 degrees below average for late November.

If you are headed to the Colts game Sunday, break out the winter gear as temperatures will be in the 30s. Mr. Irsay says the roof and window will be closed, so should be nice and comfy inside for the game.

8 Day Outlook – Mostly dry weather for the week ahead. Gradual warning trend through the week. We reach the 50s starting Thursday. Out next chance for precipitation could be some rain showers next weekend.