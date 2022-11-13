Weather Blog

Dry Sunday but cold continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning but look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures continue to stay below normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: A cloudy start with even a few flurries or patchy light drizzle. Clouds begin to clear later this afternoon and we’ll see a lot of sunshine. The sun really isn’t going to warm us up too much though. Temperatures stay well below normal for this time of the year. Highs climb into the upper 30s near 40.

TONIGHT: Skies clear throughout the night and temperatures drop into the 20s. Overnight low near 23.

MONDAY: We’ll start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. It will be a quiet day with highs still below normal in the lower 40s. Clouds increase late Monday night ahead of our next weather system.

TUESDAY: Another system heads this way for Tuesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies. It looks like we’ll see a chance for some light snow early on in the day Tuesday. Warmer air may mix in producing a chance for a rain/snow mix later in the day. Highs stay around 40.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds hang around for the middle of the week and we may see a few flurries on Wednesday. Another shot of cold air arrives later in the week into the weekend. Highs stay in the middle to upper 30s for the end of the week and next weekend. Right now it looks dry and sunny for the Colts game on Sunday.