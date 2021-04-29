Weather Blog

Dry to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had additional showers and storms move across the state early Thursday morning. The activity gradually waned down throughout the day with temperatures slowly decreasing as well.

Thursday night: A few isolated showers will linger into the evening hours with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be much cooler than they have been in recent nights as we will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: We will bring back some sunshine into the state to close out the workweek and the month of April. Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Highs will be near average as we will top out in the mid 60s. Locations to the north will struggle to get out of the 50s while folks to the south will get closer to the 70° mark.

Weekend: Saturday will be a marvelous and dry spring day to kick off the month of May with highs rising into the low to mid 70s. The warming trend will continue into our Sunday with highs approaching the upper 70s. This will lead way for isolated shower chances just before sunset Sunday.

8 Day Forecast: The above average temperature trend will stick around through the first half of the new work week next week. Rain and storm chances will increase for Monday with isolated strong storms not out of the question. Rain chances look to continue through next Wednesday with a cooldown moving into the state. Below average temperatures will linger through the remainder of next week.