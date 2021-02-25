Fantastic weather to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though we were a bit cooler than yesterday, it was still a refreshing average winter day across the state!

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly clear overnight with lows dipping into the low to upper 20s.

Friday: Enjoy a pleasant end to the workweek as our above average trend continues. Although Friday will be mainly dry, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two near and after sunset. Highs will rise into the upper 40s with winds at a light breeze.

Weekend: Spotty showers will continue to be possible early Saturday morning before we break into a dry and much warmer afternoon. Well above average temperatures will carry on through our Sunday as well. Additional shower chances are in play Sunday morning. Highs will jump into the upper 50s.

8 Day Forecast: Temperatures will back off into the 40s for the first half of the new workweek next week before we rebound again towards the 50s. Much of next week looks to remain dry with the exception of Thursday morning in which we may work in more rain showers.