Frosty start but sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and chilly tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear through the evening hours. Once the sun goes down temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s and eventually the 30s. There’s a Frost Advisory in effect for areas south of Indianapolis until Sunday at 9 a.m. If you have any tender vegetation bring it inside or cover it up with a sheet.

TOMORROW: After a frosty start we’ll see lots of sunshine on Sunday. Highs climb into the low to middle 60s. Look for wall to wall sunshine throughout the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool once again but most locations will stay in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The quiet weather stretch continues. More sunshine on Monday. It’s going to be pleasant with highs in the low to middle 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Highs climb near 70.

Temperatures fall into the 50s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs rebound back into the 60s for the end of the week with mostly sunny skies.