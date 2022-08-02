Weather Blog

Heat and humidity to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat and high humidity will continue over the next few days, increasing the chances for showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms are possible for areas southwest of Indy. Clouds will linger in the overnight hours with mild 70 degree temperatures. Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature soupy conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and very muggy air. The humidity will make it feel warmer than the actual air temperature. The moisture in the air will spark isolated to scattered storms in the northern areas of the state, and these storms will gradually move southward going into the nighttime hours. It will also be a bit breezy during the day as well. High 93

Some of the storms Wednesday evening/night could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

THURSDAY: Cooler temperatures will enter the state Thursday. On and off scattered showers and storm are also expected throughout Thursday. Near-normal temperatures will remain throughout the day in the 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warmer temperatures will return this weekend. A few isolated showers and storms will also develop. 90 degree temperatures and humidity will return on Sunday.