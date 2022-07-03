Weather Blog

High heat and humidity return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re starting off Sunday with a little cloud cover but we’ll see sunshine, heat and humidity return for the holiday.

TODAY: A few isolated showers very early this morning in southern Indiana come to an end. We’ll start off with a little cloud cover this morning before sunshine returns to the state. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Humidity levels won’t be that bad today.

TONIGHT: Most clear skies throughout the evening tonight. Humidity values slowly begin to rise overnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: It’s going to be hot and humid for Independence Day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. It will feel more uncomfortable as the day wears on. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower during the afternoon in central Indiana. Northern Indiana may see a few more scattered showers and some of them could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds and hail.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid once again for Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s. There’s a chance we see showers and thunderstorms.

8DAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity continue through the rest of the week and so do the rain chances. It looks like next weekend we get some relief from the heat and rain chances.