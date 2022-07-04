Weather Blog

High heat, humidity this week with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Highs in the 90s with high humidity this week will make it feel like it’s in the triple digits at times. We’ll also see several chances for showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Temperatures climb into the 90s again today. Humidity values increase this afternoon so it will feel much more uncomfortable during the day. Look for mostly sunny skies to start off the holiday with skies becoming partly cloudy later this afternoon. There’s a slight chance we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms in northern Indiana may be on the stronger side.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be mild and muggy this evening. There may be an isolated shower or storm but we’ll have lots of dry time for fireworks shows. Lows fall into the lower 70s. There’s a better chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight especially in northern Indiana.

TUESDAY: We may see a few showers/thunderstorms to start off the day. It’s going to be hot and incredibly humid. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits. Some of the thunderstorms on Tuesday may be on the stronger side. We are under a slight risk, a level 2 out of 5 that some of these storms may reach severe criteria.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re going to see a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere this week. This will keep us in the 90s with high humidity but also allow for several storm chances as disturbances ride along this ridge.

It’s going to be in the 90s for much of the work week with daily rain chances. The pattern finally changes by the weekend with temperatures falling into the 80s under partly cloudy skies.