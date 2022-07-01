Weather Blog

Hot and humid with a few spotty storms Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid during the day today. We could use some rain and there’s a chance for a few spotty storms during the next few days.

TODAY: We’re starting off Friday morning with temperatures in the 70s. Look for mostly sunny skies for the first part of the day. It’s going to be hot with highs in the lower 90s. High humidity will make it feel more like the middle and upper 90s.

There’s a slight chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms in northern Indiana may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and some hail. Not everyone will see rain but there’s a chance some of central Indiana may get in on some rain.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers or storms possible. It’s going to be mild and muggy. Temperatures fall into the 60s farther north and in the lower 70s farther south.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. It’s going to be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers or storms.

SUNDAY: More spotty showers or storms will be possible but not everyone will see rain. We’ll still see plenty of dry time during the holiday weekend. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the end of the weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: After a dry June, we have several showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. Much-needed rain will be spotty for the holiday weekend then ramp up for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s near 90 for the remainder of the week.