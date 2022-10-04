Weather Blog

Mild next couple of days before chilly air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another tremendous weather day after encountering a cold Tuesday morning. Temperatures look to slightly warm-up through midweek before we transition towards much cooler air.

Tuesday night: It won’t be as cold of a night statewide with skies remaining mostly clear. Lows look to bottom out in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Temperatures are set to be a touch warmer for Wednesday as we keep abundant sunshine around. Highs will top out in the mid 70s for what is expected to be another pleasant, yet above average, day overall.

Thursday: Cloud cover is set to partially increase throughout our Thursday. We can’t rule out spotty showers, but expect a mostly dry day. Highs look to be slightly above average once again with numbers rising into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: After a mild Thursday, we will settle into a fairly chilly pattern going into the upcoming weekend. We’re talking highs that will struggle to get out of the 50s for Friday and Saturday. Frost is looking likely as well for Saturday and Sunday morning. This cooler pattern will not be long lived as we quickly track back towards near normal temps next week.