Weather Blog

More clouds Sunday, stormy Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A mild start is in store for Sunday with more clouds and even warmer temperatures for the afternoon.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting out much warmer today than yesterday! Highs will climb into the upper 70s close to 80 this afternoon with breezy conditions.

Winds may gust out of the south and southwest close to 30 mph at times. We’re going to see much more cloud cover than yesterday.

TONIGHT: Skies will become overcast and there’s a chance we may see a few scattered showers. It stays mild and breezy with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY: A system heads this way and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There’s a chance for rain during the morning commute Monday with a better chance for showers and storms later in the evening.

Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Indiana under a slight risk that some storms may reach severe criteria.

Highs Monday are expected to climb into the low to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds hang around for Tuesday and there’s still a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures drop a little and will be closer to normal in the upper 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: We may see a few early morning showers on Wednesday, otherwise skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures fall below normal for the rest of the week. Look for highs stay in the low to middle 60s. A few showers may develop late Thursday and Friday.