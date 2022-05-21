Weather Blog

More rain for tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Waves of rain will continue to move into central Indiana as we head into the forecast for tonight.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms remain in the forecast. The severe threat will continue to diminish as our attention starts to turn into some areas of localized flooding with the heavy rainfall that may fall tonight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: A stray shower possible around breakfast, but cloudy skies will decrease slightly later on in the day. It will also be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clouds will gradually decrease. Low temperatures will be chilly in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: A great day to get outside! Sunny and pleasant conditions through much of the day with lower humidity. High temperature right around 70.

8-DAY FORECAST: Quiet and cool start to work week. In the middle of the week, we will be watching for our next rain chances. A lot of 70s in the forecast with some warming next weekend.