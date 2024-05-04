Mostly dry Cinco de Mayo celebrations ahead

TONIGHT

Expect a mostly cloudy evening with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, cooling down to a low around 63°F. Winds from the north-northeast around 7 mph keep things breezy enough to whisk some of the clouds away.

TOMORROW

Indianapolis will see isolated showers amidst partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 76°F. The south-southwest winds at 13 to 18 mph might just add an extra sway to your outdoor decorations. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly as the skies might sprinkle a little.

TOMORROW NIGHT

As the festivities wind down, so does the chance of rain, dropping to 30%. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low around 66°F. The south wind at 6 to 8 mph will continue to provide a gentle reminder of the passing day.

MONDAY

Start the week with your umbrellas at hand! Showers are likely, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73°F and south-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing the likelihood of a wet commute.

MONDAY NIGHT

The showers persist into the night, mainly before 2 AM, followed by a possible thunderstorm. It’ll be mostly cloudy with lows dipping to around 58°F. South-southwest winds at 8 to 13 mph bring a persistent dampness into the night.

TUESDAY

A tempestuous day with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. The high will reach up to 80°F, accompanied by gusty south winds at 15 to 30 mph. A great day to keep the rain gear handy, as these storms could bring about significant rainfall.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The unsettled weather continues with a 60% chance of early night showers before clearing up. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 63°F. Winds will shift slightly to the northwest at around 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY

The heart of the week brings a high near 84°F under partly sunny skies, a perfect setup for those planning midweek outings. Southwest winds at 9 to 11 mph will add to the pleasant conditions, despite the 50% chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a slight chill as the low drops to around 64°F. South winds continue at about 10 mph, keeping the air fresh and the night alive.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, Thursday offers a chance of showers with highs in the mid-70s. Friday will see isolated showers but cooler, with a high near 68°F. The weekend appears dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s, setting the stage for a calm and pleasant weekend.