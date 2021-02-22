Much warmer Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We opened up the new workweek on a breezy and mainly gloomy note with some precipitation in the early morning hours. Some sunshine was able to work into the picture towards the end of our Monday afternoon!

Monday night: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight as we will have another well above average night with our low temperatures. Winds will remain breezy with our lows only falling into the low 30s.

Tuesday: We will get to enjoy a bright and warmer Tuesday with winds continuing to be breezy. Highs will rise into the mid 40s. Locations to the north will struggle to get into the low 40s while locations to the south look to climb into the 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds will increase for our Wednesday as we continue the above average temperature trend. We will make a push towards the 50° mark by Wednesday afternoon. Areas to the north will be a bit cooler while areas to the south will reach the lows 50s.

8 Day Forecast: A slight cooldown will work into the area for the second half of the workweek before we quickly rebound towards the upper 40s. With this warmup, rain chances will return for Saturday before we dry out for Sunday. More shower chances are possible next Monday with highs slightly lowering back into the mid 40s by early next week.