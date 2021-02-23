Nice and quiet weather pattern continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a beautiful above average day across a good chunk of the state with lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s!

Tuesday night: A mild and dry winter night is ahead with clouds partially increasing overnight. Some areas may work in patchy fog overnight and into part of Wednesday morning. Lows will dip into the low to upper 30s.

Wednesday: We will keep some cloud cover around through our Wednesday. This won’t change the fact that it will be another nice and above average winter day. Highs will top out in the mid 40s with winds staying breezy.

Thursday: A slightly cooler but near average day will be on tap for our Thursday. The sunshine will stick around as we will rise into the low 40s.

8 Day Forecast: After a brief cooldown, high temperatures will eventually surge into the low to mid 50s for the weekend. Along with this fast warmup, rain chances will return to the forecast. After this system moves out, highs look to return to the 40s through the first half of the new workweek next week with dry conditions.