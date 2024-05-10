Nice Friday, few showers early Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will once again run below average Friday. However, our temperatures will bounce right back over the next few days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies waking up with some very isolated light sprinkles. Partly cloudy skies can be expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies to start off. Indiana will have a rare chance to see the northern lights on the low north horizon if the skies cooperate. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued its first G4 storm watch since 2005 with the peak of the auroras after midnight. Unfortunately, scattered showers will be arriving in the early AM so be sure to glance north before these clouds and showers arrive. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Spotty AM showers will be in the area waking up. Skies quickly become mostly sunny by the midday hours lasting into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Mother’s Day will be another fantastic weather day. Temperatures remain consistent over the next few days with highs in the 70s. After a relatively quiet weekend, daily chance return starting late Monday. Our best chance of rain will be late Monday into Tuesday. Following this system, smaller chances of rain exist for the rest of the week.